Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.49 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

T stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. 46,366,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,287,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

