Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.79 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 91,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,532,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $33.35. 74,150,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,391,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

