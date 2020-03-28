Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,333.20.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $55.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,900.10. 5,309,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,962.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,844.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.