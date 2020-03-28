Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. NRG Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NRG Energy by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,800,000 after acquiring an additional 168,927 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after acquiring an additional 750,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,236 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

NRG Energy stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,399,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,128. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

