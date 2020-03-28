Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

HD traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.55. 7,119,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,599,606. The company has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.79. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

