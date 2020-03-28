Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after buying an additional 595,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,863,000 after buying an additional 1,029,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

Shares of JPM traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 30,015,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,261,592. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $301.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

