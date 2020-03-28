Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

PEP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. 9,803,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,479,148. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

