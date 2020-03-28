Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.73. 3,377,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,368. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.