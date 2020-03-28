Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,439,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724,066. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

