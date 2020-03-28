Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 5,112 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 206,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,060 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

