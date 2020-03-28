Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 7,510 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,036 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 702,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,952. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

