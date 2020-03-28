Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 9,224 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 15.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $8,221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKX opened at $31.11 on Friday. POSCO has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKX. ValuEngine raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

