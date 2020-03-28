Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 193.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $2,547,138.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,228. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $109.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

