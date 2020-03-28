Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.58.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $97.52 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

