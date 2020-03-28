Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

