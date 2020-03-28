Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

Shares of SBAC opened at $261.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 202.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.73. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $192.43 and a 12-month high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total transaction of $1,606,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

