Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $137,405.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,187.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,506. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BPMC opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.85.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

