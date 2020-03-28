Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. AXA boosted its position in Equity Residential by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 82,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Equity Residential by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $4,657,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.