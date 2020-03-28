Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BOX worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,504,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. Analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.