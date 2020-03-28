Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $259,153,000 after purchasing an additional 73,511 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,913,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,419,000 after purchasing an additional 553,288 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $12,903,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cascend Securities cut their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

