Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,411 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,312,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 48,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $27.55 on Friday. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KB. ValuEngine downgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

