Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 694,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.