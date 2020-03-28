Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLAB opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. BidaskClub cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

