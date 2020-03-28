Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,740,000 after purchasing an additional 998,765 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in HSBC by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 370,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in HSBC by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 329,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,857 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,214 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 107.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.