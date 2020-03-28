Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,423,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,254,000 after purchasing an additional 868,155 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,965,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 928,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 501,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,170 shares of company stock worth $2,821,095 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.