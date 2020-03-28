Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 13,987 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $132,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

