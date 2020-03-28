Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 20,272 Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,855 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CLSA upgraded China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

