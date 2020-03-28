Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 193,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Baxter International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

NYSE:BAX opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

