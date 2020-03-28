Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $7,586,676.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,136,088.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,531 shares of company stock worth $59,777,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.