Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $191.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.20.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.18.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

