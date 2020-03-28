Profund Advisors LLC Sells 11,079 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Welltower by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

