Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13,668 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 2U worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,697,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,675,000 after acquiring an additional 847,722 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,220,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,234,000 after purchasing an additional 148,477 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after purchasing an additional 362,095 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after purchasing an additional 371,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,832,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. 2U Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

