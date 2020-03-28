Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,787 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.97. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

