Profund Advisors LLC Sells 583 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

Shares of SPGI opened at $239.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

