Profund Advisors LLC Sells 9,252 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pluralsight worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,715,000 after buying an additional 4,178,303 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,875,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,703,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,505,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,356,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,328 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Pluralsight Inc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

