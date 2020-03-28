Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in March

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,687,800 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the February 27th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 424,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.45. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

