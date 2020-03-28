Project Pai Price Tops $0.0123 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $890,928.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, BitForex, Huobi and Bitfinex. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.04934264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00066505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00037062 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,663,231,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,944,670 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HBUS, BitForex, Huobi, OOOBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

