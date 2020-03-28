Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Update

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,757,600 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 27th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Propetro to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Propetro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Propetro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.99.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 1,868,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Propetro has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $229.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

