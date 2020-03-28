ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.29% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000.

Get ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA:TBX opened at $24.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.