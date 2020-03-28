ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

