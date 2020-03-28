Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 160,028 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,224 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 569.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 467,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $861.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $27.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.