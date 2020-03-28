Proxeus Price Down 1.4% This Week (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Proxeus has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $420,887.90 and approximately $463.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.02526945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194325 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

