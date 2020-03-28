Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 622.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,648,000 after acquiring an additional 706,460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,447,000 after acquiring an additional 279,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,178,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,404 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,733,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,248,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,041,000 after acquiring an additional 162,843 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

NYSE:PRU opened at $53.04 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

