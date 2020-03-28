PTON (PTON) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $78.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One PTON token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. PTON has a market capitalization of $449,295.78 and approximately $78.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PTON has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.02474356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00193872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00042264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. PTON’s official website is foresting.io.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

