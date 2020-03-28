Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 59,683 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $75.95. 800,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

