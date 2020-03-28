Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.82 Million Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of AZZ worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. FMR LLC grew its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AZZ by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AZZ by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 23.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZZ. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $27.69. 144,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AZZ Inc has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $726.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.40.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

