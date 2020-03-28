Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $2.74 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $17.68. 7,699,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.