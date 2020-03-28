Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 26.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,963 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 44.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,509. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $719.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

