Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,000 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.23. 325,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,021. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.78.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.25.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

