Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 16,300 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $16.07. 382,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $844.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.69. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SUPN shares. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.